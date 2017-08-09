Minister announces public consultation on gender pay gap

The public is being invited to take part in a consultation process on the gender pay gap.

It has been estimated men earn on average 14% more than women in Ireland.

RTE recently revealed only three of its top ten earners are women.

Minister Charlie Flanagan believes the consultation process is and will be much bigger than any one organisation.

"This is a much bigger issue than RTE or any other single entity ... I want to see progress made right across society."