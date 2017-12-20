Minister announces measures to protect tracker mortgage customers from 'appalling bank behaviour'

Another 13,600 customers have been affected by the tracker mortgage scandal.

The total number now entitled to redress and compensation is 33,700.

The Central Bank has issued an update on the controversy.

In total €297m has been paid out to those affected up to mid-December.

The Director of General Financial Conduct at the Central Bank said it is important that people can trust their lender.

"It's really important, actually, for the future, that we have a lending system that is based on trust so that people can expect their lender - and they should expect that their lender - act in their best interest when they're buying financial products," said Derville Rowland.

"Their mortgage is one of the biggest products that any person will ever purchase," she added.

The Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, has announced two measures in response to the tracker mortgage scandal "to ensure that the consumer is better protected in Irish banking".

The maximum level of compensation that the Financial Services Ombudsman may award will be increased from €250,000 to €500,000 "in order to ensure the Ombudsman can fully compensate those most severely impacted by the appalling behaviour of the banks," said the Minister.

He said: "Such a large increase in the compensation payments capability of the Financial Services Ombudsman will also serve as a clear indication to the banks that unacceptable behaviour towards customers will not be tolerated and that when it happens, they will have to compensate customers appropriately."

He is also to fill the two vacancies on the Central Bank Commission to represent the rights of consumers.

The Minister said: "Two months ago, the Government made clear that it viewed the banks' behaviour in relation to tracker mortgages as disgraceful and the Government was determined to ensure that the matter was resolved.

"I note the conclusion of the Central Bank's progress report that the banks have made sufficient progress in meeting the targets they agreed to two months ago in terms of rectifying the position of customers who had been adversely affected by the tracker mortgage scandal. I also note that compensation payments have begun to be paid to many customers.

"Customers can be assured that any payment that they receive, they will keep. An appeal does not put this payment at risk so customers should feel fully entitled to avail of the straightforward appeals process if they feel the payment does not compensate for the duress they have experienced."

Appeals panels which deal with more serious cases will be entirely independent of banks, while aAppeals panels for customers who have been impacted in a less serious manner must have an independent majority, including an independent chairperson.

Customers still unsatisfied after that appeals process have a further avenue of appeal to the Financial Services Ombudsman, who has a long established history of acting in customers' best interests.

Minister Donohoe said: “I am keenly aware of the distress that has been caused to very many customers of the banks as a result of this scandal. It is for this reason that I have decided to implement two additional targeted measures."

The measures are: Doubling the level of compensation that the Financial Services Ombudsman may award - At present, the maximum level of compensation that the Financial Services Ombudsman may award is set at €250,000. This compensation is additional to rectification that the Ombudsman may order. This amount will increase to €500,000.

Appointment of Consumer Champions to the Central Bank Commission - The Department will call for applications from qualified individuals to fill the two vacancies on the Central Bank Commission. This call is particularly seeking individuals with an established track record of representing the rights of consumers and who can shape how banks interact fairly with their customers. They hope to finalise the two appointments as soon as possible in the New Year.

Permanent TSB has redressed and compensated all 1,980 customers who it has identified as impacted by the Tracker Mortgage issue, the bank has said.

This is subject to review from the Central Bank.

The bank has provided an update to the Central Bank of Ireland and to the Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe TD, in respect of its Tracker Mortgage Examination.

The Chief Executive of Permanent TSB, Jeremy Masding, has repeated his apology to impacted customers.

“The failures which led to this issue arising should not have occurred. We again apologise to all customers who were impacted by these failures," he said.

Customers seeking assistance in relation to these matters can call the Permanent TSB helpdesk on Freephone 1800 804 324 or +353 1 212 4867 [Monday to Friday 08.00 - 21.00 and on Saturday 10.00 - 14.00].

Permanent TSB: Total number of impacted customer accounts as per statement on October 25: 1,971, 1980.

Accounts redressed and compensated as per statement on October 25: 1,608.

Total number of impacted customer accounts as per statement on December 20: 1,980.

Accounts redressed and compensated as per statement on December 20: 1,980. 'Adressed and Compensated’ includes customers who have been invited to inform PTSB of which account they wish their payment to be made via electronic funds transfer

KBC Bank Ireland has revealed that the number of accounts affected by the tracker scandal has risen from 417, as stated in their October 25 statement, to 2,557 as of today.

They said the accounts will be moved back to a tracker rate, if the account is still open, and they will receive redress and compensation as it continues to engage with the Central Bank on the issue.

They said: "We cannot undo the past, but we can provide remediation and learn from mistakes. The tracker mortgage examination has been the top priority for the Bank and KBC has taken this matter very seriously.

"The review of the historical documentation and account information, individual customer circumstances and influencing factors at the time is a comprehensive process. KBC has conducted this review under the examination framework in the interest of achieving a fair outcome for customers, identifying circumstances where the interaction between the Bank and certain customers has been seriously deficient or not of a standard that would be required under the framework.

"While taking into account its legal and contractual commitments, in making its determination the Bank’s approach has been to ensure that the balance of consideration is in favour of the customer."

KBC Bank Ireland: Around 1,907 mortgage accounts that converted from a tracker rate to another rate product post drawdown up to the period July 2008 are now identified as impacted.

Around 650 PDH (Private Dwelling Home) mortgage accounts are now also identified as impacted. These related to new mortgage applications in the period November 2006 to February 2008 that drew down their mortgage on a fixed rate with a roll off to a standard variable rate. While these customers were never on a tracker rate, KBC has decided to offer these PDH customers a tracker rate product if the account is still open.

They said redress and compensation payments for customers identified more recently as impacted will start in January 2018 and be completed by the end of June 2018.

Customers can contact KBC at TrackerMortgageExamination@kbc.ie or by calling on 01-6646983.

AIB has added another 5,250 customer accounts affected by the tracker mortgage scandal.

They have apologised to customers affected by the scandal, saying that the issue "should never have happened".

The bank has up to 500 people working on the issue, who are examining around 650,000 accounts on not only contractual issues but also whether there were "inadequate levels of transparency and poor quality customer information at the time".