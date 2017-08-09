Minister against making paternity leave mandatory despite low uptake

The Social Protection Minister, Regina Doherty, is urging new fathers to claim their paternity benefit.

It comes after figures show only around a third of new fathers have taken the two weeks of leave since it was introduced around a year ago.

Minister Doherty has encouraged everyone to think about taking advantage of the €235 a week payment.

However, she has also said she is not in favour of making paternity leave mandatory.

