Minister against making paternity leave mandatory despite low take-up

The Social Protection Minister, Regina Doherty, is urging new fathers to claim their paternity benefit.

It comes after figures show only around a third of new fathers have taken the two weeks of leave since it was introduced around a year ago.

Minister Doherty has encouraged everyone to think about taking advantage of the €235 a week payment.

However, she has also said she is not in favour of making paternity leave mandatory.

