Minister against making paternity leave mandatory despite low take-up
09/08/2017 - 10:01:19Back to Ireland Home
The Social Protection Minister, Regina Doherty, is urging new fathers to claim their paternity benefit.
It comes after figures show only around a third of new fathers have taken the two weeks of leave since it was introduced around a year ago.
Minister Doherty has encouraged everyone to think about taking advantage of the €235 a week payment.
However, she has also said she is not in favour of making paternity leave mandatory.
Join the conversation - comment here