Mindfulness classes to be offered in DEIS schools

Mindfulness classes are to be offered to some of the country's poorest pupils.

Teachers in DEIS schools are to be trained to help children with their emotional wellbeing.

It is hoped the course could discourage disruptive behaviour and lower anxiety levels.

But parenting expert David Carey says it isn't enough.

"It's all well and good to build mindfulness into the curriculum, but if you don't make other changes, you still have a curriculum that in many cases, particularly for young children, is not developmentally appropriate," he said.
