Military police called in after alleged sexual assault at Dublin army barracks
12/04/2017 - 16:28:43Back to Ireland Home
Military police have been called in after an alleged sexual assault at an army barracks in Dublin.
The Gardaí are also investigating after a woman made a complaint relating to Cathal Brugha Barracks in Rathmines.
The guards say they were told an assault took place at around 2am this morning.
The Irish Independent claims two soldiers brought the woman, who is not a member of the Defence Forces, back to the barracks.
Join the conversation - comment here