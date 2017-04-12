Military police called in after alleged sexual assault at Dublin army barracks

Back to Ireland Home

Military police have been called in after an alleged sexual assault at an army barracks in Dublin.

The Gardaí are also investigating after a woman made a complaint relating to Cathal Brugha Barracks in Rathmines.

The guards say they were told an assault took place at around 2am this morning.

The Irish Independent claims two soldiers brought the woman, who is not a member of the Defence Forces, back to the barracks.
KEYWORDS: army barracks, dublin, crime

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland