Migrants working in fishing industry face discrimination, low pay and physical and verbal abuse, report finds

Discrimination, verbal and physical abuse and pay of less than €3 an hour are just some of the things migrants working in the Irish fishing industry are facing.

A new report from the Migrant Rights Centre Ireland also shows 40 per cent of the fishermen interviewed don't feel safe at work.

A government taskforce was set up in 2015 to address exploitation in the industry - but it's claimed the scheme introduced has made things worse.

Edel McGinley, Director of the MRCI, says some of the workers have to deal with appalling conditions.

She said: "The people we have been talking to tell us that they don't have proper rest breaks, that they are over worked, that it can be a very dangerous working environment because of the lack of sleep and they are at risk of sustaining injury."