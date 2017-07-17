Midwives trained to deal with babies born with addictions to be hired by State

The State is to hire new midwives with special training in addiction services to help deal with the problem of babies being born with addictions.

The move is part of a new National Drugs Strategy which could see criminal charges abandoned for people caught with a small amount of drugs for personal use.

The plan also includes attempts to educate children about the dangers of addiction earlier in life.

Health minister Simon Harris says that it is a reliable way of preventing problems in future.

"Preventing the use of drugs and alcohol at a young age reduces the risk of a young person developing a drug problem later in life," he said.

"This strategy aims to promote the use of evidence-based integrated education and prevention programmes that give young people the skills and the confidence to make healthier lifestyle choices."

This was announced as the Taoiseach and the Minister for Health launched 'Reducing Harm, Supporting Recovery – a health led response to drug and alcohol use in Ireland 2017-2025', which lays out the direction of government policy on drug and alcohol use until 2025.