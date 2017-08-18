Midlands family collect €370k Lotto win after playing in 'one of the luckiest Lotto shops in the country'

A holiday punt on one of Ireland’s luckiest Lotto shops turned up trumps for a delighted Midlands family who today collected a cheque for a cool €370,132.

The family were holidaying in the West of Ireland when they decided to chance their luck and buy a Lotto ticket in Carey’s newsagents in Belmullet, a shop which has boasted multiple big Lotto wins over the years.

The stop-off in the beautiful coastal village paid off, with the family syndicate winning Lotto Match 5 + Bonus.

Celebrations at Carey’s in Belmullet, Co. Mayo

The matriarch of the winning syndicate revealed when the family dropped into the National Lottery winner’s room today that they put a visit to Carey’s into their holiday schedule as it was so well known for being one of Ireland’s luckiest National Lottery retailers.

“We knew that Carey’s in Belmullet was one of the luckiest Lotto shops in the country. So we planned to stop off in Belmullet during our trip to play our numbers in the famous shop. We hoped that their good luck would rub off on us” she said.

“It’s incredible that a local shop in a small beautiful town like Belmullet has had so many winners. We’ll definitely be back to play again.”

“Our reaction to the win was just comical. We saw on the news the following day that Carey’s Shop had struck gold on the Lotto again, and we all just looked at each other for a couple of seconds in a state of disbelief. There was a mad dash to locate the ticket.

“It was finally found on the passenger seat of our unlocked car, where it sat in plain view for two days. We were driving each other demented checking the ticket over and over again to make sure that we had won,” she added.

The family have no immediate plans for their winnings

Carey’s Newsagents in Belmullet are no strangers to National Lottery winning ways. In 2016, the family celebrated selling the winning ticket for a whopping €13.8 million Lotto jackpot, the eighth highest Lotto jackpot win in the National Lottery’s 30-year history.

Its other wins over the years are: 1991 Lotto Jackpot of €710,422.

2012 Lotto + 1 top prize of €350,000

2015 EuroMillions + top prize of €500,000

March 2017 Daily Millions €1 million

The owner of the shop Lorraine Carey said she is delighted that the winners have come forward.

“We have a lot of visitors to the area who call in here to play Lotto because of our lucky reputation. This is great news and we wish the winners all the best and hope to see them in Belmullet again soon.”