Microsoft to announce 600 jobs in Dublin today

Microsoft are to announce plans to hire 600 people at its Irish operations today.

500 jobs will be created in a newly established Microsoft EMEA inside sales centre.

A further 100 jobs will be available across Microsoft's existing operations - openings are in areas including finance, operations, engineering and sales.

Further information about the positions will be shared at an announcement at Microsoft's campus in Dublin later today.

The Taoiseach Enda Kenny, Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Mary Mitchell O'Connor TD and Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA will be in attendance.

Microsoft first opened its doors in Ireland in 1985 with a small manufacturing facility employing just over one hundred people.

It now employs more than 1,200 full time employees and 700 full-time contract staff.