Microsoft announce 600 jobs in Dublin

Microsoft have announced plans to hire 600 people at its Irish operations.

500 jobs will be created in a newly established Microsoft EMEA inside sales (selling remotely by phone or online) centre in Dublin. Recruitment starts immediately, with all jobs to be filled within six months.

A further 100 jobs will be available across Microsoft's existing operations - openings are in areas including finance, operations, engineering and sales.

The company has four units in ireland: an EMEA operations centre, its European development centre, the Irish sales and marketing subsidiary and its EMEA data centre. A new €134m campus is being built by the company in the South County Business Park in Leopardstown

Dublin will now host one of Microsoft's four international sales centre.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny was at the announcement in Sandyford.

"Ireland and Microsoft have enjoyed a long and prosperous history since their establishment in Ireland in 1985 and I'm delighted that this relationship continues to bloom with the announcement of 600 new jobs in Dublin," he said.

"The Government has worked hard in recent years to make Ireland an even more attractive place to invest and growth substantial European operations. Today's announcement underlines the strong commitment of Microsoft to its Irish operation and the strength of leadership of its Irish management team."

The expansion is supported by IDA Ireland.

Microsoft first opened its doors in Ireland in 1985 with a small manufacturing facility employing just over 100 people.

The expansion of operations at its Sandyford campus takes its workforce in the capital to about 1,800 with new staff taken on mainly in sales roles.

The investment follows 500 roles being announced midweek for job recruitment site Indeed and on the back of a major blow in Kildare with HP Inc set to shut down its facility in Leixlip with the loss several hundred jobs.