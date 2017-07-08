Microchip may help trace owner of bull terrier found hanged

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a dog was hanged from a railing near the entrance to the IDA Ireland building in Cork, writes Conall Ó Fátharta.

The Staffordshire bull terrier was found by a passerby on Thursday hanged from its lead in full public view near the entrance to the IDA Building on the Model Farm Rd.

The passerby notified the gardaí who attended the scene and cut the dog down. Togher gardaí are investigating the incident.

Staffordshire bull terriers are one of 11 dog types which appear on the 1998 Control of Dogs Regulations list of restricted dogs.

The others are the American pitbull terrier, English bull terrier, bull mastiff, Doberman pinscher, Rhodesian ridgeback, rottweiler, German shepherd, Japanese akita, Japanese Tosa, and the Bandog.

Under the law, these dogs must be kept on a short, strong lead, be muzzled whenever they are in a public place, and wear a collar bearing the name and address of their owner at all times.

Vincent Cashman of the Cork Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said the focus was now on recovering the remains of the Staffordshire bull terrier to see if it was microchipped so the owner can be traced.

“We haven’t received any calls to say that the dog has been either lost or stolen. We received no reports of a dog matching that description. Our main focus now is getting our hands on the remains of the dog. There may be no chip on it. We will be liaising with the gardaí for CCTV footage. We can’t get that for privacy and security reasons so the gardaí will be able to review that themselves to see if there is any CCTV of them walking the dog in the area,” he told The Neil Prendeville Show on Red FM.

Mr Cashman said the incident was deliberate as, given the size of the animal, it would have been unable to get itself into that situation without assistance.

“This was no accident. That’s a sizeable animal. There were either two people involved or they actually sat the dog on the wall first before they slung the end of the lead over the top of the railing. You are dealing with some very, very sad individuals. It’s obviously a deliberate case,” he said.

In 2015, a dog had its four paws cut off while it was still alive in West Cork, and was also skinned.

In the same month, Kilkenny Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals issued a warning about increasing incidences of dogs being stolen and fears they were being used in organised dog fighting.

