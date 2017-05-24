Mick Wallace claims Kathleen O'Toole 'was part of the problem' in the Gardaí

The head of the new Policing Commission has been accused of being part of the problems in the force.

Independent TD Mick Wallace says Kathleen O'Toole can't 're-set' the Gardaí as promised.

She gave a press conference earlier to coincide with the Commission's first public meeting today.

Deputy Wallace was not impressed.

"Listen we knew in 2014 that garda management was a serious problem and that's why the former Commissioner Callinan lost his job, that's why the former Minister Alan Shatter who failed to deal properly with the policing lost his job.

"I mean Kathleen O'Toole was on the panel that picked Noirín who was part of the problem," he said.