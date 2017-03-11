Michelle O'Neill: We need to get back to proper power-sharing

Sinn Féin says it is not planning for a return to direct rule in Northern Ireland.

The party's leader Michelle O'Neill says everyone needs to get back to the principles of the Good Friday Agreement.

The party and the DUP have less than two weeks left to form a government in Stormont or risk a return to direct rule from Westminster.

Speaking in Dublin today Ms O'Neill says they are working to reach agreement on power-sharing.

She said: "Well we're not planning for that, direct rule has failed the people of the North and it will again, so we are planning to find a way through all the difficult issues.

"Sinn Féin is always committed to finding a way forward, but we can't return to the status quo, we've been very clear about that.

"We need to get back to good government, we need to get back to the principles of the Good Friday Agreement, we need to get back to proper power-sharing.

"We are coming at it with the right attitude, others are also and we need to try and find our way forward in the next couple of weeks."