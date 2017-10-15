Micheál Martin says Fine Gael is addicted to spin

Fine Gael is addicted to spin, the leader of Fianna Fail has said.

Addressing delegates at the party's Ard Fheis on Saturday evening in Dublin, Micheal Martin said there are currently more political appointees working government communications than at any time in history.

"The Taoiseach has actually appointed a marketing expert to his department.

"He has appointed no expert to advise on health, or housing, or Brexit or any other of the most urgent problems - but he has an entire team to shoot videos to sell his image.

"And now millions more are to be spent next year because he says he wants to be sure government's message is getting out," said Mr Martin.

He added: "We have a government which is over-spinning and under-delivering in nearly everything.

"Obsessed with its own image, it is failing to address crisis after crisis caused by its own decisions."

Mr Martin claimed Fianna Fail can "end the scandal of record hospital waiting lists, of inadequate mental health services".

"We can give children access to vital services and therapies and give older people support in their homes," he added.

Mr Martin vowed: "We can tackle homelessness and stop the spiral of rising rents and house prices which is causing so much suffering."

He continued: "We can reverse the two-tier economy by supporting the creation of good, secure jobs in all parts of the country.

"We can prevail over the threat of Brexit.

"What's missing is a government with the will and capacity to deliver."