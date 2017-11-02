Michael Shine found guilty of indecently assaulting two boys

A retired surgeon has been found guilty of indecently assaulting two boys at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda and his private clinic on nearby Fair Street.

Yesterday, Dr. Michael Shine of Wellington Road in Dublin 4 was cleared of groping three other boys.

Dr Michael Shine pleaded not guilty to eight charges of indecent assault against six boys between 1964 and 1991.

Each of the complainants gave evidence and yesterday he was cleared of four charges of indecent assault against three of them.

Earlier in the trial, Mr J Paul McDermott directed the jury to return a not guilty verdict in relation to one complainant and he was found guilty of indecently assaulting the remaining two at midday..

One of the boys was groped at Dr Shine’s clinic on two separate occasions between 1974 and 1975.

The second boy was indecently assaulted while being treated for an ingrown toe nail at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital sometime between 1975 and 1976.

During his evidence, he said he was effectively tied down to a bed and he described how Dr Shine slipped his hand under the blanket.

The 85-year-old was remanded on continuing bail today ahead of his sentence hearing in December.