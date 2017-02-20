Michael O'Leary: It won't matter who leads Fine Gael when Brexit talks begin, Ireland won't be listened to anyway

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary says it will not matter who the leader of Fine Gael is when Brexit negotiations start.

The businessman says Ireland will not be listened to regardless of whether it is Enda Kenny or someone else representing the country.

"It really doesn't matter whether it's Enda or somebody else in there doing the Irish negotiations, really Ireland are not going to be listened to," O'Leary said.

"It's largely going to be driven by the bigger countries - Germany, France, Italy - in a face-off against the British.

"We should be much more muscular in defending our own interests."

He believes Brexit poses a risk to the aviation industry, and he foresees a return to a hard border with the North.