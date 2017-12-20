Michael O'Leary: Decision to recognise unions was my idea

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary says the decision to recognise unions was his idea.

In an interview with Reuters - he warned unions that if they put forward unreasonable demands he would simply shift planes and jobs to other jurisdictions.

Mr O’Leary once said he’d rather cut off his own hands than negotiate with unions.

IMPACT has refused to rule out strike action - unless the company confirms in writing that it recognises the union - by noon tomorrow.

- Digital desk