Michael Noonan: Ireland 'heading towards full employment'
The Minister for Finance, Michael Noonan, says Ireland is heading towards full employment.
Mr Noonan says unemployment is just above 7%, a drop of 9% from five years ago when it was at 16%.
Despite the economic upturn, Mr Noonan said some people are still struggling to buy a home and send their children to school.
He says there is a dividing line between the haves and have nots.
The Minister said: "It's only five years ago since unemployment was 16% and it's down to 7.1% in last week's statistics.
"So, it's heading down towards full employment and that's very important in society."
