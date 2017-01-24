Michael Noonan: Changes to US tax law will not adversely affect Ireland

The Finance Minister says he does not think changes to US tax law will adversely affect Ireland.

New US President Donald Trump wants to significantly lower their corporate tax rate.

He has also discussed a border tax for American companies producing goods abroad.

Minister Michael Noonan said tax reform in the US is coming, and is being watched closely by the government: "Will it affect Ireland? Well everything that changes affects everybody.

"But I don't think it will affect us very adversely, because in practice the American tax rate is 0 at the moment, because you don't pay the 35% until you repatiate profits and there are 2.7bn of US profits held globally outside the US now."