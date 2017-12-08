Michael Lynn extradition from Brazil could happen within weeks

Michael Lynn's extradition from Brazil to Ireland could happen within weeks.

Appeals by the fugitive former solicitor have now been exhausted, and his case has now been passed to the country's Federal Police.

There is no extradition treaty between the two counties, so a bilateral agreement has been reached.

Brazil's Foreign Ministry will now negotiate the logistics of his 4,500-mile transfer to Dublin with authorities here.

Lynn faces 33 charges at Dublin's High Court relating to an alleged €80 million mortgage fraud - although some will be dropped as part of the extradition deal.