Michael Lowry appealing legal cost decision by High Court

by Ann O'Loughlin

Independent TD Michael Lowry claims his right to equality under the law and the Constitution was breached by a decision to only award him one third of his legal bill for dealing with the Moriarty Tribunal over 16 years.

He is appealing a decision last year by the High Court that the tribunal was correct in awarding him only one third of his legal costs which he says runs into millions.

A three-judge Court of Appeal is hearing the appeal which relates to the finding by the tribunal into payments to politicians and related matters that Mr Lowry has to pay the bulk of his costs.

In its findings, the tribunal held that in the course of his office, Mr Lowry conferred benefit on businessman Denis O'Brien who had made or facilitated payments to the then Communications Minister but there was no finding Mr O'Brien had benefited from those payments. Mr Lowry has always rejected those findings.

Last year, the High Court dismissed his challenge to the costs decision because he engaged in "a litany of falsification and deception" - including the falsification of a solicitor's files - in his failure to co-operate with the tribunal.

The court said the tribunal had found the Tipperary North TD concealed certain of his dealings from the tribunal. As a result of his conduct, the tribunal was frustrated and misled and its work was protracted significantly, the court said.

Mr Lowry appealed, and the tribunal is opposing his appeal.

In arguments on behalf of Mr Lowry, Niamh Hyland SC said her client had not been treated fairly or equally compared to another subject of the tribunal, the late former taoiseach Charles Haughey, who was awarded all his costs.

This was despite the "undoubted co-operation" that Mr Lowry had given the tribunal during its 14 years of public and private sittings as well as during another two years when it was dealing with costs issues, she said. This was not reflected in the one third costs order, she said.

Mr Lowry, in contrast to Mr Haughey, made "enormous efforts" to co-operate including recreating records such as bank accounts, she said.

An "enormous burden" was placed on Mr Lowry by the tribunal including during the period of costs when he had to represent himself. He was only given six weeks by the tribunal to respond to the costs application, she said.

The appeal continues.