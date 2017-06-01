Michael Keogh's killers may have used Facebook to track him

The killers of yesterday's gangland victim may have used Facebook to track him.

Thirty-seven--year-old Michael Keogh was shot dead on Dublin's Dorset Street after posting a status update on Tuesday morning about a new job.

It is believed the father of two was murdered as part of the Kinahan Hutch feud. His body was found in an underground carpark. Detectives believe his death is linked to a car which was found burnt out on Clonliffe Avenue.

Gardaí have increased armed checkpoints in the north inner city in the wake of the shooting.

Earlier:

A car believed to have been used in the killing was found about a kilometre away on Clonliffe Avenue, with a gun and silencer inside.

His death has led to calls for the Taoiseach to follow through on plans to regenerate Dublin's north inner city.

Labour TD Joe Costello has also called for the establishment of an International Criminal Assets Bureau to seize the profits of criminals abroad.

"Nothing has been done to deal with the international threat - where all the drugs come from," he said.

"Until we can have an International Criminal Assets Bureau where those assets of the drug dealers and the cartels can be seized, we will never be able to stop the supply.

"When the supply of money is coming through, so also (is) the supply of guns, so also (are) the killings."