Michael Healy-Rae warns the army may be needed to tackle overgrowth of flowers

A Kerry TD has warned that the army may need to be called into a National Park to deal with an overgrowth of flowers.

Michael Healy-Rae is appealing to the Government to intervene in the growth of rhododendrons at Killarney National Park.

He says there have been several attempts made to curb the growth of the plant, but none have worked.

And he is blaming public cutbacks for allowing the park to grow out of hand.

"The rhododendron situation in Killarney National Park is gone so bad now Minister, nothing short of calling in the army is going to put it right, because the resources are so much needed there to put it in order."