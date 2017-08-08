Michael D 'would have country's support for second Presidential run': MEP McGuinness

Michael D Higgins may run for a second term as President, despite claiming he would only serve one term.

The President has refused to rule out the possibility of a second run for the Áras, and An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has backed him for a second term.

Fine Gael MEP Mairead McGuinness, herself seen as a possible candidate for the presidency, has now also said she expects Michael D to run again.

"I think Michael D will be runinng again - all of the indications (say so)," she said. "He's doing a brilliant job. I'd support what the Taoiseach has said on that.

"In terms on delivering for Ireland and being an excellent President, I think Michael D is doing a fantastic job. If he wants to (run again), I think he'll have the country's support."