Michael D. Higgins lauds 'immense contribution' of Martin McGuinness to peace process

President Michael D. Higgins has paid tribute to Sinn Féin politician Martin McGuinness, who died in the early hours of this morning, aged 66.

"It was with great sadness that I have heard of the passing of Martin McGuinness, and on behalf of Sabina and myself, may I express our deepest sympathy to his wife Bernadette and to his family,” President Higgins said.

“The world of politics and the people across this island will miss the leadership he gave, shown most clearly during the difficult times of the peace process, and his commitment to the values of genuine democracy that he demonstrated in the development of the institutions in Northern Ireland.

“As President of Ireland, I wish to pay tribute to his immense contribution to the advancement of peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland - a contribution which has rightly been recognised across all shades of opinion.”

Pictured at a reception in St. George's Hall, Windsor in 2014.

President Higgins also paid tribute to Mr McGuinness on a personal level and referenced their shared love of sport.

“Sabina and I have appreciated both Martin McGuinness' warmth and his unfailing courtesy.

“Our paths have crossed many times in recent years at official events, including most recently at the GPO for the 1916 commemorations, as well as in our celebrations of 'the beautiful game', at Glentoran and in France at the European Championships.

“In addition to his services in public life, as an inclusive believer in community in all its forms he will also be remembered for his warm support for Derry GAA and Derry FC, having been an outstanding, championship winning Football player in Derry's U21 and senior teams.

DUP leader Arlene Foster - who was First Minister at the time of Martin McGuinness's resignation, haa said her thoughts and prayers are with Mr McGuinness's wife and the family circle, and described him as having been pivotal in bringing the republican movement towards a position of using peaceful and democratic means.