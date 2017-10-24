Michael D Higgins begins New Zealand visit today

The President begins a five-day state visit to New Zeland today.

The trip begins in Wellington, where President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina will be given a traditional Maori welcome.

They will also meet with Patsy Reddy, the Governor-General of New Zealand.

The visit is designed to support the Irish community in New Zealand, and promote stronger trade and cultural links.
