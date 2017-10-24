Michael D Higgins announces Irish Embassy to be set up in New Zealand

The President has announced an Irish embassy is to be set up shortly in New Zealand.

Michael D Higgins has begun a five day state visit to the country along with his wife Sabina.

New Zealand has also announced plans to open an embassy here.

The president's trip begins in Wellington, where President Michael D Higgins and Sabina will be given a traditional Maori welcome.

They will also meet with Patsy Reddy, the Governor-General of New Zealand.

The visit is designed to support the Irish community in New Zealand, and promote stronger trade and cultural links.
