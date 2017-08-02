Metal boxes for Luas at College Green plaza criticised

A cluster of metal boxes housing electric cabling for the Luas at College Green in Dublin is being likened to a "mini stonehenge".

Simple question for Dublin City Architect @aligrehan: Did you sign off on this omnishambles and, if not, who did? It is an absolute disgrace pic.twitter.com/DmsJxA3IFb — Frank McDonald (@frankmcdonald60) July 30, 2017

They did not feature in designs for a public plaza submitted to An Bord Pleanála in May, and Dublin City Council is being slammed for not putting them under ground.

A spokesperson for Luas Cross City has told The Irish Times the cabinets are essential and cannot be put beneath the footpath.