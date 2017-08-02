Metal boxes for Luas at College Green plaza criticised
A cluster of metal boxes housing electric cabling for the Luas at College Green in Dublin is being likened to a "mini stonehenge".
Simple question for Dublin City Architect @aligrehan: Did you sign off on this omnishambles and, if not, who did? It is an absolute disgrace pic.twitter.com/DmsJxA3IFb— Frank McDonald (@frankmcdonald60) July 30, 2017
They did not feature in designs for a public plaza submitted to An Bord Pleanála in May, and Dublin City Council is being slammed for not putting them under ground.
Bike parking replaced by Luas boxes on College Green #uglydublin #jointthinking pic.twitter.com/uUaf7CwirV— Rothar (@CafeRothar) August 1, 2017
A spokesperson for Luas Cross City has told The Irish Times the cabinets are essential and cannot be put beneath the footpath.
