Metal boxes for Luas at College Green plaza criticised

A cluster of metal boxes housing electric cabling for the Luas at College Green in Dublin is being likened to a "mini stonehenge".

They did not feature in designs for a public plaza submitted to An Bord Pleanála in May, and Dublin City Council is being slammed for not putting them under ground.

A spokesperson for Luas Cross City has told The Irish Times the cabinets are essential and cannot be put beneath the footpath.

