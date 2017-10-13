Met Éireann warns of storm-force winds as Hurricane Ophelia approaches Ireland

A Met Éireann weather warning is in effect as Hurricane Ophelia heads towards Ireland.

The Status Yellow weather warning reads: “A combination of a vigorous Atlantic weather system and the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia will pass close to Ireland on Monday, and has the potential to be a high-impact event in parts of the country.

#HurricaneOphelia now a Category 2 hurricane to the south-west of the Azores. A powerful post-tropical Ophelia may impact the UK next week. pic.twitter.com/hm4mVwpSVU — MeteoGroup UK (@WeatherCast_UK) October 13, 2017

“There is a lot of uncertainty as to the exact evolution and movement of this weather system during the coming four days, but storm-force winds, outbreaks of heavy rain, and very high seas are threatened.

“Met Éireann will maintain a close watch on the evolution and issue further advisories and warnings as these are warranted.”

#Ophelia will weaken to an 'extra tropical storm' Damage potential. Is highly unusual; 10th Atlantic hurricane of the season Record breaking pic.twitter.com/FutIXbUEct — Deric Ó hArtagáinTV3 (@deric_hartigan) October 12, 2017

The warning remains in effect until 6am next Tuesday morning.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in the US also warned that the weather system will have a direct impact on Ireland.

This is now Category 2 Hurricane #Ophelia heading in Ireland & Scotland's direction Currently off the Azores via NASA pic.twitter.com/UoB3qKR3jX — Deric Ó hArtagáinTV3 (@deric_hartigan) October 12, 2017

“Ophelia is expected to transition to a hurricane-force post-tropical cyclone by Monday when it moves near Ireland and the United Kingdom,” it stated yesterday.

“While post-tropical Ophelia will likely bring some direct impacts from wind and heavy rain to portions of these areas, as well as dangerous marine conditions, given the forecast uncertainty at these time ranges it is too soon to determine the exact magnitude, timing and location of the impacts.

“Residents in Ireland and the United Kingdom should monitor the progress of Ophelia for the next several days.”