Met Éireann warns of snow, ice and possible flooding in coming days

Met Éireann has issued a number of weather warnings for snow, wind and possible flooding over the next few days.

A status yellow wind warning has come into effect for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick with gusts of up to 110km/h due.

The forecasters say winds may exceed 110km/h temporarily on Tuesday. They also say the winds will moderate for a time on Wednesday but further warnings are likely Wednesday evening.

The wind warning is in place until 3am on January 17.

There is also a status yellow weather alert for those counties in place until Thursday morning.

High seas are said to affect the Atlantic Seaboard over the next few days increasing the risk of coastal flooding.

From 11pm tonight, the whole country will be under a status yellow snow and ice warning with highest accumulations expected in the north and west.

Met Éireann say they expect snow showers to start in Connacht and Ulster and extend to most other areas late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Lowest temperatures tonight are said to be between 0 and 3C, while temperatures on Tuesday are to be between 1 and 5C.

The snow and ice warning is in place until 3am, Wednesday.

