Met Eireann warns of all-day frost as they issue Status Yellow snow and ice warning

Update - 10.23am: Met Eireann have issued two separate status yellow snow-ice warnings.

Until 2pm this afternoon it is in place for Galway, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.

From 3pm today until 3am tomorrow morning the second warning affects Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

A widespread severe frost overnight has led to icy conditions in most parts of the country and some snow showers are expected in places.

Forecaster Evelyn Cusack says extra care is needed as cold conditions mean untreated roads might now thaw out.

She said: "There may be some snow showers today, it's not going to be a widespread thing and many areas will escape, but it's going to stay cold through the day.

"On a day like this frost would stay all day in many areas, because the sun is very low down and people would want to be very cautious all day long."

6.39am - AA urges drivers to adapt to snow and ice and allow for extra journey time:

Motorists are being asked to look out for patchy accumulations of snow later today.

Met Éireann has issued a Yellow Alert with up to 3cm of snow expected to fall between 7am today and 6am tomorrow, especially on high ground.

A yellow weather warning is in place for patchy

accumulations of snow for tomorrow for MO,LM,SO,RN,G,CN,MN,DL,

D,KE,LS,LD,LH,WW,OY, WM,MH,KY,LK,TN,TS . Beware of black ice #SlowDown#StaySafe pic.twitter.com/5Mby9ixgn7 — RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) December 27, 2017

Forecasters have predicted widespread frost and icy conditions this morning with patches of freezing fog and isolated snow showers also.

They say that patchy rain, sleet and snow will slowly extend from the south-west today.

This morning will see sub-zero temperatures that will rise only to between 1C and 5C this afternoon.

The AA's Barry Aldworth says road users should check local weather reports and be aware of conditions before setting out on a trip.

Very cold this morning, with ice & frost across the country. Allow time to de-ice your car & remember it can take 10x longer to stop on icy roads. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE pic.twitter.com/tJqzXiFrH2 — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) December 28, 2017

He said: "So what it means for motorists is really the importance of adapting your driving to the weather conditions, that is the first thing that people will have to take into account.

"You'll want to slow down your driving on roads affected by snow and ice and allow yourself extra journey time so that you're not panicking behind the wheel, you're not rushing and racing."