Met Éireann to announce names of next year's storms

We will find out later today what we will be calling our storms this coming year.

Met Éireann and the UK's Met Office are teaming up for a second time, which will see a mixture of Irish and British names on the list.

The practice originated in Germany over 60 years ago in a bid to create awareness of weather systems and their movements.

German Forecaster Inge Niedek has said it started with a simple idea from one of her colleagues.

"To just have the idea of naming weather systems, not only storm systems, to know where the systems move," she said.

"It's a long tradition and I think for orientation it is very important."