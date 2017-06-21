Met Éireann issues weather warning for 5 counties
Met Éireann has issued a weather warning for parts of the country today, with temperatures set to reach 28C.
The High Temperature Warning for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Wicklow and Meath is active between midday and 6pm today.
The public is being reminded about the importance of wearing sunscreen, and staying safe around water in the warm weather.
Scattered showers clearing NEwards, becoming dry with sunny spells later. Highs 22to28C warmest in Leinster, cooler along west coast 18to21C— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 21, 2017
