Met Éireann issues weather warning for 5 counties

Met Éireann has issued a weather warning for parts of the country today, with temperatures set to reach 28C.

The High Temperature Warning for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Wicklow and Meath is active between midday and 6pm today.

The public is being reminded about the importance of wearing sunscreen, and staying safe around water in the warm weather.
