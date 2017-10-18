Met Éireann issues weather warning for 14 counties

Met Éireann has today issued a new Rainfall Warning, covering a total of 14 counties.

The Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow and Meath was issued at 10am today.

The warning states that "heavy rain is expected with accumulations between 30 and 50 mm possible".

The warning is valid from midnight tonight until a minute before midnight tomorrow.