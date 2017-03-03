Met Eireann issues two weather warnings and predicts spot flooding in parts of the country

There is bad news regarding the weekend's weather, with sleet and snow forecast for some areas.

Met Eireann has issued two weather warnings for the next few days.

Up to 6pm this evening, there is a Status Yellow Weather warning that predicts severe downpours, especially in southwestern, western and northwestern counties with spot flooding.

Some falls of sleet and snow are forecast there also.

Clare County Council has advised motorists to slow down and drive with extreme caution, as spot flooding is reported on many roads, particularly throughout West Clare.

Met Éireann’s Siobhain Ryan said there is an ongoing risk of flooding in some areas.

“There have been significant rainfall totals in over parts of Cork especially these last number of hours - and around an inch of rain occurring across parts of the west and southwest since midday yesterday,” she said.

“Obviously it is very cold out there but the main focus really will be on the wet weather, particularly through today, tonight and for a time tomorrow.

“The heaviest of the rain is actually in over the western half of the country, particular near the Atlantic coastline and we have rainfall warnings out for these parts.

"The rain could temporarily turn to wet snow or even snowfall for higher ground.”

There is also a Status Yellow rain warning in place until noon tomorrow for Connacht, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick, with heavy rain expected today, tonight and tomorrow.

They predict around 30mm to 40mm of rainfall, with greater totals on some higher ground.

They also say it will turn to wet snow in parts temporarily.

The forecaster said it is going to be cold and unsettled, with heavy downpours and spot flooding.

Met Eireann forecaster Siobhan Ryan said: "I mean March, as the cliché says, comes in like a lion, so we're actually due a bit of wintry weather.

"It just so happens that it is coinciding with the early days of our spring-time."