Met Éireann issues two weather rainfall warnings covering seven counties

Met Éireann has today issued two separate rainfall warnings, covering seven counties in total.

The first Status Yellow warning for Galway, Mayo, Clare and Kerry forecasts rainfall of between 40 and 50mm, "locally higher on hills and mountains".

The warning, issued earlier today, comes into effect from 6pm this evening and is valid until 6pm on Saturday.

The second Status Yellow Rainfall Warning, valid for the same time period, applies for Offaly, Limerick and Tipperary.

Met Éireann has forecast levels of up to 50mm for these counties.

Northern arctic winds could also bring some particularly cold weather to Ireland from Sunday night onwards.
