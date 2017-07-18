Met Éireann issues two Thunder Warnings

Met Éireann has warned of thunderstorms across the country tonight.

A Status Orange Thunder Warning has been issued for Munster, Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford.

The national forecaster has said there is a high risk of thunderstorms for the rest of this evening and tonight with a risk of localised flooding, with the greatest risk along the south coast.

It said that rainfall amounts “are uncertain, but between 30 and 40 mm are possible”.

Latest view from Studio 1 in Broadcasting House. This tame to what was lighting up the Cork skyline a few minutes ago @Corks96FM #Weather pic.twitter.com/U2rLcKf1sF — Emmet Kennedy (@RadioEmmet) July 18, 2017

A Status Yellow Thunder Warning has been issued for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath and Meath.

According to Met Éireann, there is a moderate to high risk of thunderstorms in these areas tonight, with a risk of localised flooding.

Between 20 and 30 mm of rainfall is possible, residents have been advised.

Both alerts are valid from issued at 8pm this evening until 6am tomorrow morning.