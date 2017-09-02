Met Éireann issues status orange rainfall for three counties

Met Éireann has issued a status orange rainfall warning for three counties this afternoon.

Waterford, Kerry and Cork can expect heavy rain from this afternoon, with the forecaster saying up to 50 millimeters can be expected in coastal areas.

A yellow rainfall warning remains in place for 8 counties, including Galway, Clare and south-eastern counties.

Forecaster John Eagleton has said to expect rain for 12 hours.

"I'm not expecting any serious impact really, I wouldn't say the rivers are low, they're average, it will rain for 12 hours or so but it will be moving through," he said.