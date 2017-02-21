Met Éireann issues nationwide weather warning as Storm Doris approaches

A nationwide Status Yellow weather warning has been issued by Met Éireann this morning.

The warning, issued at 10am this morning, states: "A rapidly deepening wave depression will track eastwards over northern parts of Ireland later Wednesday night and early on Thursday.

"It will bring a period of severe winds and heavy rain, with snow on northern hills.

"Strong to gale force southwest winds will develop overnight and become gale force northwesterly by Thursday morning with severe gusts, especially in northern and eastern areas."

The warning is valid from a minute past midnight on Thursday morning until 11am later that day.
