Met Éireann issues heavy wind warnings in wake of Hurricane Ophelia

Ex-hurricane Ophelia is expected to bring severe winds and stormy conditions today.

Met Éireann have issued a Status Red Wind Warning for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork and Kerry.

The warning is valid through today and early tomorrow morning.

Image of hurricane #Ophelia this afternoon

Currently located approx 1,300km west of the Canary Islands.

Due to affect Ireland from Sun night pic.twitter.com/ErEwaJbrwA — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 13, 2017

In these regions, there will be wind speeds in excess of 80 km/h and gusts in excess of 130km/h are expected, potentially causing structural damage and disruption.

It will also result in dangerous marine conditions due to high seas and potential flooding, according to Met Éireann.

The rest of the country is under a Status Orange warning, meaning wind speeds between 65 and 80km/h and gusts of up to 130km/h although some inland areas will not be as heavily affected.