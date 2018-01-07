Met Éireann issues another warning of sub-zero temperatures overnight

Temperatures are set to plummet tonight in many parts of the country.

Met Éireann have issued a Status Orange Low Temperature warning from 9pm tonight until 10am tomorrow morning.

Meteorologist with Met Eireann, Liz Gavin explains where it is set to hit.

She said: "Tonight it's actually going to turn very cold, we are going to see temperatures ranging from -1C on the east and south coast to -5C or -6C well inland.

"So it'll really be inland areas of Leinster, Connacht, Munster and Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan that will see the lowest temperatures tonight."