Met Éireann issues another warning of sub-zero temperatures overnight
07/01/2018 - 14:29:18
Temperatures are set to plummet tonight in many parts of the country.
Met Éireann have issued a Status Orange Low Temperature warning from 9pm tonight until 10am tomorrow morning.
Meteorologist with Met Eireann, Liz Gavin explains where it is set to hit.
She said: "Tonight it's actually going to turn very cold, we are going to see temperatures ranging from -1C on the east and south coast to -5C or -6C well inland.
"So it'll really be inland areas of Leinster, Connacht, Munster and Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan that will see the lowest temperatures tonight."
Status orange warning for low temperature pic.twitter.com/xlAK6S3kxs— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 7, 2018
