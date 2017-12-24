Met Eireann issue wind and rain warnings for Christmas

Met Eireann have issued weather warnings for the country as we approach Christmas Day.

There is a Status Yellow wind warning in place for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo today.

Forecasters expect strong and gusty winds for the area today up until around 8pm tonight.

Connacht, Donegal and Clare also have a Status Yellow rainfall warning today, with around 25mm to 35mm of rain expected from this morning up until 7am on Christmas Day.

Christmas Eve and some of Christmas morning will also see heavy rain which will bring local spot flooding to Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

The Status Yellow warning is in force from 9am this morning to 9am on Christmas morning.

In Munster and Leinster, persistent and heavy rain has been forecast for Christmas Day in a Status Yellow warning in force between 4am and 8pm on Christmas Day.