Mercury on the rise as temperatures to hit mid-20s in parts today

The mercury is set to rise again today with temperatures hitting the mid-20s.

Met Eireann's Liz Walshe is promising another day of sunny Irish weather - after some early mist or fog.

"We should have some warm sunshine developing in parts of the midlands, south and east.

"Top temperatures today of 21-25 degrees in the sunnier locations, but 16 to 18 in the cloudier regions."

Overheated engines, lost keys and dehydrated drivers are just some of the perils of driving in hot weather, according to the AA.

As the warm spell continues, motorists are being reminded to check their tyre pressure and tread depth to prevent blow outs.

It says drivers who head to the beach can often lose their keys in the sand - or even go swimming with key fobs in their pockets.

However, if you're planning to head for the beach - take a moment to think about water safety.

The RNLI's Lifesaving Manager Gareth Morrison says enjoy the coastline but respect the water.

"The beach is lovely, and we want everyone to enjoy the beach, but we must do it safely.

"The advice from the RNLI is swim at a lifeguarded beach and if you see someone in difficulty, diall 999 and ask for the Coastguard."