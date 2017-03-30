MEPs travel to Ireland to examine full impact of Brexit

Members of the European Parliament are due to arrive in Ireland later to examine the full impact of Brexit.

Sinn Féin has organised the trip just 24 hours after the British Prime Minister invoked Article 50 - marking the UK's exit from the EU.

The politicians will embark on a tour of the country to meet businesses, community groups and border communities affected.

MEP Martina Anderson said she wants other member states to see what will happen without a 'special status' designation for Northern Ireland.

“It will potentially open the EU single market to unregulated products that will be coming across Britain into the North and South and then by extension into 27 member states.”