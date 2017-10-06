MEP wants to investigate all-island solution to agri-food trade post-Brexit

A proposal to have an all-island solution to an agri-food trade in Ireland post-Brexit is worth investigating, according to Fine Gael MEP Mairead McGuinness.

Ms McGuinness was commenting on earlier reports this week that the European Commission is considering a tariff-free agri-food trade deal for the island of Ireland after Brexit.

"I think that the suggestion that we could do agri-food trade on an all-Ireland basis post-Brexit is certainly worth exploring," she said.

"It would avoid a border for agri-food. There are complications around it and I think for a lot of farmers they would see it as only part of a solution because we're also needing to have a good trading relationship into the UK market after Brexit"