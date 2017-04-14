MEP demands mobile phone companies respect new roaming rules

Three Mobile have come under fire from Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune for plans to "introduce charges for mobile roaming by stealth" following the abolition of roaming across the EU on June 15, writes Audrey Ellard Walsh

Ms Clune's calls came following a letter she received from the Vice President of the EU Commission Andrus Ansip who stated that Three Mobile will be in breach of EU rules after that date, should they proceed with plans to modify their terms and conditions in order to offer unlimited data to home users but charge an additional price and cap for data when roaming in the EU.

Ms Clune described this change as "a means of trying to circumvent EU law and the ‘Roam Like Home’ principle", stating that it will not be tolerated and welcomed the strong line taken by the EU Commission.

“This is an affront to loyal consumers who were looking forward to the end of expensive roaming charges when travelling around the EU," Ms Clune stated.

"The abolition of roaming was a hugely popular initiative and one which took many years to complete.

“It’s in Three Mobiles interest to fully cooperate with the spirit of the abolition of roaming," she stated.

"This is the law and the Commission have been as clear as they can be."

Mr Ansip's letter is adamant that "national regulators have the power to require immediate cessation of such a breach" and that Member States "must define sanctions which have to be effective, proportional and dissuasive against any infringements of the EU roaming rules."

Given this, Ms Clune called on ComReg "to intervene now in advance of the June 15 deadline."

