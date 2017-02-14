MEP calls for independent observers on super trawlers

An Irish MEP is calling for independent observers on super trawlers around Irish shores.

Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ni Riada said that super trawlers should be subject to inspection by independent observers for periods of three months at a time.

She said that the current inspection system is inadequate and that it is impossible for the Irish Coast Guards to properly monitor what damage super trawlers may be doing around Irish waters.

Ms Ni Riada said it is important the situation is monitored.

"It's very hard to inspect them all the time,

"There is satellite evidence there, but that's only accurate to a certain point,

"These super trawlers do have quotas, but nonetheless there is no rigorous robust inspection of them.

"I mean, when you look at the inspections that the super trawlers have in comparison to our own Irish smaller-scale fleets, it's quite a huge disparity there."