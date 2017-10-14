MEP calls for electronic immunisation record

An electronic immunisation record system is required to help EU member states enhance their cross-border cooperation and simultaneously enhance prevention of infectious diseases, according to Brian Hayes MEP.

Mr Hayes said there is hesitancy in the uptake of vaccines in Ireland other EU member states.

He described the fall in uptake of HPV cervical cancer vaccination of 15% as "concerning".

“As well as putting the future health of our citizens at risk, we are insufficiently prepared against infectious diseases and we must minimise the outbreaks risk,” he said.

He added that measles outbreaks in the EU are on the rise and have caused 42 deaths between 2016 and 2017.

“In Ireland, we have a Child Immunisation Tracker App, which parents can use to manage their children’s immunisation schedules. However, language barriers and differences in the vaccine schedule from one region to the next mean such documents are not always useful when travelling," he said.

“An electronic immunisation database for EU states, which the European Commisson is in favour of, will provide a history of all the vaccines adults or children have received. Through this data gathering, EU countries will be able to properly monitor the vaccination of the population and upgrade cross-border cooperation in the event of diseases’ outbreaks.

He said strong governance was need to assure citizens their data will not be misused.

“However, if implemented, such a system will also help EU citizens, who need treatment or move to another country, be able to present their whole health record, while helping policymakers encourage vaccination as well as monitoring its proper implementation,” he added.