Men's Voices Ireland call for prenup agreements to be made legal

Men's Voices Ireland are the latest group to call for pre-nuptial agreements to be made legal in Ireland.

It follows a survey which found that three-quarters of farmers are in favour of bringing in legislation over fears of land ownership.

Business owners are also concerned of how assets are divided following the breakdown of marriage.

Chairman of Men's Voices, David Walsh, says family courts usually go in favour of the woman.

“This is an increasing cause of concern for farmers where farms which have been in their family for generations, maybe even hundreds of years, could be lost because of a divorce”, said Mr David Walsh

“It also fits a pattern where men are very often the losers in family law cases where they may end up losing their homes. It is urgent that the Minister and the Government take action on this situation.”